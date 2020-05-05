Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,515 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in KLA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $155.63. 1,867,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,207. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.56.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

