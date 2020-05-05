Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 8,336 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $123,283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $161,357,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.74. 4,407,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.