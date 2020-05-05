MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,572 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

UPS traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,549. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.