MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

