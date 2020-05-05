MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Shares of MTS Systems stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $373.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven B. Harrison acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.53 per share, for a total transaction of $60,071.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,780 shares of company stock worth $212,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.