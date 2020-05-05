MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.60 ($176.28).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR:MTX traded up €11.25 ($13.08) on Tuesday, reaching €124.05 ($144.24). 428,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($336.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €219.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.