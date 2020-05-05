Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MWA. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

MWA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 1,089,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,629. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $53,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 897,012 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after buying an additional 666,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

