Multi-collateral DAI Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.15 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $113.15 million and $13.69 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.03807201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035150 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009197 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 112,079,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,794,313 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.