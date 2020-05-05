Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEURV. Pareto Securities set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €218.29 ($253.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

