Namecoin (NMC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $555.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $555.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00005073 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, WEX, Tux Exchange and C-Patex. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,898.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.48 or 0.02747399 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00646531 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, WEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

