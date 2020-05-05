Nano (NANO) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.70 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00006995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CoinEx, Mercatox and RightBTC. During the last week, Nano has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $83.70 million and $3.17 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,979.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.03 or 0.02294453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.76 or 0.02714575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00520401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00668444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00079649 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00488216 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Koinex, Coindeal, Binance, RightBTC, OKEx, CoinEx, Mercatox, Nanex, Bitinka and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

