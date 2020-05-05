Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.29-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.3-138.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.66 million.

Shares of ONTO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. 528,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $120.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Nanometrics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nanometrics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanometrics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

