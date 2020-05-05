National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for MTY Food Group in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.30 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on MTY Food Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE:MTY opened at C$21.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$68.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.77.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.