National Bank Financial Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$5.75

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.89.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.89. 202,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The company has a market cap of $451.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$11.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Rohit Bhardwaj purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$49,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,110. Also, Senior Officer Leon Aarts purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,585 shares in the company, valued at C$649,784.52. Insiders have bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,558 over the last ninety days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

