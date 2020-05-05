National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on National Beverage to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

FIZZ stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 1,633.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

