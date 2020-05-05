National CineMedia, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $421,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,367,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 63,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

