National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Major Shareholder Daniel Asher Acquires 21,600 Shares

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) major shareholder Daniel Asher bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $37,368.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NHLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 107,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,668. National Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. National had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

About National

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

