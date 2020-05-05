National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Lowered to $43.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.89% from the company’s previous close.

NNN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,309. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

