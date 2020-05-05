National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NNN opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

