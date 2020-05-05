Nectar (NEC) Price Down 23.9% This Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $893.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

