Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $36.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ICHR. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,964. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.