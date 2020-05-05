Needham & Company LLC Trims SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price to $22.00

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,489. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. SI-Bone has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,326.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,226 shares of company stock worth $239,435. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 386,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.