Nestree Market Cap Reaches $2.24 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Nestree token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $898,087.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030349 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036466 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,947.37 or 1.00530777 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00066655 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000493 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,568,351 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.