NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. NetGear posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NTGR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. 260,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,982. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $679.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

In other NetGear news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $221,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,678 shares of company stock worth $442,505 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetGear by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NetGear by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetGear by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 355,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in NetGear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 895,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,941,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

