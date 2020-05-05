Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s previous close.

STIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,882. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

