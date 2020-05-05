Neutron Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Neutron has a total market cap of $153,073.78 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Neutron has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

