New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 23,662,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,690,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

