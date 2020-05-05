New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,100 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

NYSE IRM opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

