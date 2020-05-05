New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Lennox International worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lennox International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lennox International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LII stock opened at $186.08 on Tuesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

