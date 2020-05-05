New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,879 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after acquiring an additional 377,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after acquiring an additional 960,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,205,000 after acquiring an additional 229,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.85.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

