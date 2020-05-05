New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of FTI Consulting worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FCN opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.03. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.