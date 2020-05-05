New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 835,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 240,644 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $20,002,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Cowen dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

LYV opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -597.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

