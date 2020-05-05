New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,522,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,292,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,625,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.