New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of ABIOMED worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,284,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after purchasing an additional 78,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,505 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

