New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 622,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of COG opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

