New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of First American Financial worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after acquiring an additional 651,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,491,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,987,000 after buying an additional 74,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,341,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,483,000 after buying an additional 99,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,106,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,505,000 after buying an additional 171,394 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of FAF opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

