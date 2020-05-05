New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.01 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,914,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $35,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COR. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

COR opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $126.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

