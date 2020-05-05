New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

