New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Caci International worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Caci International in the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Caci International in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caci International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Caci International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caci International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $254.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.31 and a 200 day moving average of $241.26. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Caci International Inc has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Caci International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Caci International from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.83.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.