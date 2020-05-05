New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Raymond James worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,687,000 after acquiring an additional 67,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,047,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.37. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.