New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,700 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 258,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 525,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 297,296 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

