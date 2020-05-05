New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,200 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cognex worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

