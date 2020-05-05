Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,769 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.49% of Newell Brands worth $27,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In related news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.