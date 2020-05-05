News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in News by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of News by 5,327.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,458. News Corp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

