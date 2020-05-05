Nexo Market Cap Hits $61.43 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $61.43 million and $9.74 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02301161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00187376 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00067887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo.

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, DDEX, YoBit, Allbit, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

