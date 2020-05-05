Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) PT Lowered to $110.00 at B. Riley

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $139.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $149.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of NXST traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. 825,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

