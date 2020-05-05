NEXT (NET) Market Cap Hits $21.16 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005815 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $21.16 million and $303,628.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00520401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

