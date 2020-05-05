NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 84,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.45. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

