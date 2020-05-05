Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.36% from the company’s current price.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 467,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $656.36 million, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.