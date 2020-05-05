Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.44. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

